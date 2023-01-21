CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some big traffic updates are coming to Chesterfield, and residents can get all their questions about the Woolridge Road Widening Project answered during two upcoming community meetings, one virtual and one in-person.

The project will widen Woolridge Road in Chesterfield from Lacoc Road to Genito Road from two to four lanes and will add a raised glass median, a sidewalk and a shared use path. Roundabouts will be also constructed at the Woolridge Road intersections with Watermill Parkway and Lacoc Road.

A preview of the proposed Woolridge widening project in Chesterfield County. Credit: Chesterfield County.

During the meetings, county representatives will be available to review and discuss the proposed project plans. Both meetings will review the same information.

A virtual session will be held over zoom on Monday, Jan. 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. An in-person meeting will be held at Woolridge Elementary School on Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

You can register for the virtual session online now, as well as view more information about the project.