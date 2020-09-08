Gone fishing! Chesterfield students embrace widespread connectivity issues on first day of school: ‘It’s another day of summer!’

Friends in Chesterfield’s Matoaca neighborhood decided to make the most of what should have been their first day of school Tuesday. (Photo: 8News)

They were gone fishin’.

This year will make the history books. No matter the subject, “Only in 2020” is a phrase our 8News reporters hear all the time. Well, only in 2020 can neighborhood kids meet up to go fishing during the first day of school.

“It’s kind of like it’s another day of summer, like it’s just a normal day,” 6th grade student Caroline Beals told 8News while fishing on Tuesday morning. She’s starting at Bailey Bridge Middle School this year.

From learning from at home on computers to widespread computer problems for multiple hours, it was anything but a traditional day for Chesterfield students.

“It’s definitely been a crazy day,” C. Beals said. She got through one class on Tuesday morning before the computer problems struck. “My computer stopped working all of a sudden,” she said.

Her brother, Charlie Beals, couldn’t take any of his Manchester High School classes until noon on Tuesday.

“I was getting pretty stressed out about it because today would have been my first day of high school,” he said.

The two siblings and a few of their neighborhood friends decided to stop stressing and make the most of it. “I’ve been riding bikes with my friends too,” C. Beals said. “Me and my friends have been fishing all morning long and we are still now,” her brother said.

They pulled out their hooks and bait to find catfish in the neighborhood pond. Their mother Susan Beals said it was all her idea, telling 8News she didn’t want them to stress out since there was nothing they could to to solve the problems.

The kids brought classes to themselves in a way. “If it’s clear enough, you have to run around the pond to go find the fish so it’s sort of like P.E,” C. Beals said. “And you have to have a little math in there too because you have to get the bait right where you want it to get the fish.”

S. Beals watched them seize the day proudly but said an in-person school week can’t come soon enough.

“I have a ton of respect for the people, particularly the teachers who have worked so hard to make this work, but at the end of the day our kids really need to be back in school. They just really need to be back in the classroom,” she said.

The group’s computer issues were fixed just before lunch time. Now, the family hopes fishing trips will stay on the weekends.