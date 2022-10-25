CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Time is running out to donate your old winter coats to help keep Chesterfield students this winter.

Wednesday, Oct. 26 marks the end of Chesterfield County’s “Pink Flamingo Week” coat drive, which allows residents to drop off their old coats at donation sites around the county. The goal of the week is to gather 1,000 coats for Chesterfield students who may need some extra warmth this winter.

You can donate your coats at any of the following sites until Wednesday, Oct. 26:

Clover Hill High School, located 13301 Kelly Green Drive, Midlothian, Va. Open 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Chester Presbyterian Church, located 3424 W. Hundred Road, Chester, Va. Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday through Thursday.

Woody Funeral Home – Huguenot Chapel, located 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, Va. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Saturday.

Resale Addict, located 409 E. Ellerslie Avenue Colonial Heights, Va. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. pm weekdays.

The Grille at Magnolia Green Golf Club, located 7001 Awesome Drive, Moseley, Va. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

If you don’t have any coats to donate but still want to contribute, donations can be sent to the Chesterfield Education Foundation through their website. For every $25 donated, a coat will be purchased for a student.