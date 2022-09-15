CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you’ve got things to shred, Chesterfield County is ready to shred them!

The county is offering a shredding day event on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, located at 10300 Courthouse Road. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon.

Up to two small boxes or three grocery bags of personal papers will be accepted to be shredded per person for FREE. Electronics will cost a fee to shred.

TVs are charged based on size: less than or equal to 27” – $25; over 27” – $30

Hard drive, cell phone and tablet shredding – $5

Other electronics range from $5 – $25

The event is open to Chesterfield County residents only.