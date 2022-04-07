CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has partnered with multiple administrations to help community members safely dispose of expired and unneeded medications at two locations on April 30.

The collaboration includes the Drug Enforcement Administration, Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Substance Abuse Free Environment, Chesterfield Emergency Response Team, John Tyler Community College and Wegmans.

The police department will host the “Medication Take-Back” on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the John Tyler Community College Chester Campus (13101 Jefferson Davis Highway) and at Wegmans (12501 Stone Village Way.)

Police officers, Sheriff’s deputies and volunteers will be on-hand to collect unused or expired prescriptions as well as over-the-counter and veterinary medications.

Residents are urged to leave medications in their original containers. Needles, syringes and other sharp objects won’t be accepted at the event.

Turning in the expired and unused medications helps prevent medication abuse and protects the environment, according to police.