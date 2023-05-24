CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s Cannabis Control Authority (CCA), created under a recent law that loosened restrictions on marijuana in the commonwealth, will be hosting an event in Chesterfield to answer the burning questions of Central Virginia residents.

The CCA pitched the town hall on June 13 as an opportunity for the board to explain their mission to Virginia residents and clear up confusion around the recent decriminalization of simple possession.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Sharing clear and credible information about cannabis regulation in the Commonwealth is a CCA priority,” said John Keohane, CCA Board Chair and retired Hopewell Police Chief. “The town halls are a great opportunity for providing this type of information to the broader public.”

The CCA also hopes to give the public a forum to “share its perspective” on Virginia’s approach to marijuana regulation.

Residents can attend in-person at Brightpoint Community College, classroom 102B at 5:30 pm on June 13, or they can watch online and sign up to give comments through the CCA’s website.

The town hall is the fifth in a series of events held across the Commonwealth.