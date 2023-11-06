CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A grand opening will soon be held for a new Hot Pot 757 location in Chesterfield County.

The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18, with doors opening around noon. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony as well as a traditional Lion Dance performance, according to the company website.

(Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

The restaurant features dining experiences for both Chinese hot pot and Korean-style barbecue — or even a combination of both with all-you-can-eat deals.

The new Hot Pot 757 is located at 10040 Robious Road near Midlothian Turnpike.

A grand opening will soon be held for a new Hot Pot 757 location in Chesterfield County. (Courtesy of Hot Pot 757)

For more information on the Chesterfield location and its upcoming grand opening, visit the Hot Pot 757 website.