Chesterfield grandmother balancing work and teaching grandkids shares concerns over virtual schooling

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The move to a fully virtual start to the school year has guardians, students and teachers all facing obstacles. The stress heading into the fall is quite a burden for those at home.

As schools prepare for learning behind a screen, guardians of students like those in Chesterfield are getting ready. For one local full-time working woman raising her two grandchildren, supervising school in the middle of a pandemic is a heavy weight.

“I’ll end up just sitting in the corner crying for a minute, trying to get my stamina back,” Ruth Garrett admitted to 8News.

Working three days in the office, two at home, Garrett is still deciding what’s best for grandson, Tyler, and granddaughter, Kayley, this fall. Right now, Garrett’s mind is full of questions and concerns.

“What I am anticipating is about 50 percent of the time will be Zoom,” she said, “how much supervision will she need to do that? I don’t know yet. His daycare is going to be having classrooms. I’m nervous about that because it’s a group of kids.”

Naturally, 9-year-old Tyler misses his friends and one-on-one instruction. He does see a benefit for safety away from the classroom.

“If the virus wasn’t still going around I would feel safer going back, yeah,” he said.

For Chesterfield schools, a fully virtual start with biweekly meetings among school board members who are set to determine if the district can start phasing in having students return to the classroom.

Garrett said she recognizes that now is the time for 13-year-old Kayley to branch off and become more independent, something she’s also hoping to figure out how to do with stay-at-home orders and social distancing still a part of the new normal.