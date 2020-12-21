Grease fire causes Sportspage Bar and Grille in Chesterfield to close temporarily

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A grease fire started at Sportspage Bar and Grille on Midlothian Turnpike Sunday night prompting the restaurant to close.

The restaurant’s manager Scott Mitchell told 8News the fire started an hour after they closed at 10 p.m. He said the restaurant’s fire system kicked in and extinguished the fire. Shortly after the Chesterfield Fire Department arrived on the scene.

“So, we’re going to be temporarily closed for a few days, but the fire marshals were just here and gave us a good report, and we’re waiting on our inspectors to come by and health inspectors, and hopefully we’re going to be up and serving the community again here real soon,” Mitchell told 8News Monday.

Mitchell said they were very lucky no employees or customers were in the restaurant at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

Chesterfield authorities said there was smoke damage to the business next door, Blue Ribbon Pet styling.