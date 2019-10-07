Groundbreaking on Chesterfield’s newest school happening today

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County will start construction on its newest elementary school Monday morning.

The old Ettrick Elementary School will be demolished to make way for the new school. The new school is expected to cost around $27 million and hold around 750 students.

The project is part of the 2013 Bond Referendum that focuses on renovating and replacing older facilities in the county.

The renovation of Ettrick E.S. and Reams E.S. are the last two parts of the project.

The new Ettrick Elementary School is opening in the Fall of 2021.