Groups hosting Wounded Warrior Family Day at Woodlake

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Organizers say 25 to 30 wounded veterans and their families have been invited for a family day at Chesterfield’s Woodlake community later this month.

The family day is set for Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Woodlake Swim & Racquet Club, which is hosting the event, along with the Woodlake Tennis Association and Main Street Homes.

Confirmed activities at the event include a luncheon, swimming, tennis and pickleball.

The veterans are part of the Wounded Warrior Project, which offers services, programs and more for wounded veterans and U.S. service members with physical or mental wounds.

Donations are now being accepted for the event. Donations of at least $25 receive a T-shirt and an invitation to the luncheon, which is scheduled for noon.

A link to donate can be found here. Those who choose a donation including a T-shirt must make a comment with their shirt size and number of people attending.