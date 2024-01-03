RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC has announced the extension of Route 1A from Richmond into Chesterfield County.

GRTC along with Chesterfield County and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation partnered for the expansion of the transit service in Chesterfield.

GRTC’s Route 1A will offer eight miles of service along Midlothian Turnpike, providing a one-seat ride from the Downtown Transfer Station deep into Chesterfield County on Jan. 14. The new service will run seven days a week, ending at Walmart Way in Midlothian.

In addition, GRTC said the new route will expand access to jobs, healthcare, groceries and more.