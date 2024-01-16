CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) has launched the expansion of Route 1A, which now connects Richmond to Chesterfield County.

The extended route began operation on Sunday, Jan. 14 and provides 8 miles of service on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County from Richmond’s Downtown Transfer Station, said to a GRTC spokesperson.

GRTC Route 1A launch (Photo: Paul Nevadomski/8News)

According to GRTC, the new service will run seven days a week ending at Walmart Way, with more access to jobs, healthcare and groceries through the route.