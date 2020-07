Guests evacuated from Extended Stay America near Midlothian Turnpike following fire. (Photo: Alonzo Small)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Guests were evacuated from the Extended Stay America hotel on Arboretum Place today following a kitchen fire inside the building.

The first has been extinguished, but smoke was still visible around 5 p.m. The smoke appears to be coming from the third floor near the rear of the building.

Chesterfield County fire and police officials are on the scene investigating.

No injuries were reported.