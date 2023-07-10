CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man who police say was shot and killed by an officer Saturday afternoon after he was seen allegedly trying to break into homes in a North Chesterfield neighborhood has been identified.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, the man has been identified as 34-year-old Charles M. Byers, of the 900 block of Marblethorpe Road in Chesterfield County.

Police say Byers was seen trying to break into houses in the area of the 1200 block of Wycliff Court in the Midlothian area of Chesterfield County in the early afternoon of Saturday, July 8. When officers arrived, they found him wielding a hatchet which police say he had stolen from a garage he had broken into in the neighborhood.

One of the responding officers used a Taser on Byers, but it had no effect, according to police. Another officer then shot Byers, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Scene at Wycliff Court in the Midlothian area of Chesterfield County on July 8. (Photo: Brad Davis, 8News)

During the investigation, Chesterfield detectives determined that on July 5 Byers had been taken to a local hospital by a family member for mental health treatment, and on July 6, a temporary detention order was issued for him, according to police. Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances in which the hospital released Byers.

“While it is staffed with remarkable and caring professionals, our country’s mental health infrastructure is shameful,” said Chesterfield Police Chief Col. Jeffrey S. Katz. “Virginia has made overt strides to address this problem in recent years, but substantive changes must come faster. Lives are at stake. It is stunning that mental health is such a pervasive issue, touching countless lives, in this country, and yet the patients, the practitioners, and the police are hamstrung by an infrastructure that puts profits over people.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.