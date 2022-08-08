CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police is seeking more information to find a fugitive who is wanted for forgery.

According to the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers, Moniqua Shanna Williams is wanted for forging and three counts of uttering, or forging documents.

Police say Williams is a 51-year-old black female who stands 5-foot 2-inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Moniqua Shanna Williams is wanted for forging and three counts of uttering. Credit: Chesterfield County Police Department.

Anyone who has seen Williams is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or submit an anonymous tip through the P3Tips mobile app. Those who submit information that helps lead to the arrest of Sebastian could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.