Sara Soto, 37, was reported missing Tuesday after she did not return home. She was last seen in Richmond on Saturday. (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield woman who went missing Saturday has been found safe.

Chesterfield County Police were searching for Sara Soto, 37, who had been seen last at the El Gato Sports Bar and Restaurant in Richmond.

According to a release, she was reported missing Tuesday after she did not return to her home in the 6400 block of Planet Road in Chesterfield.

Authorities tell 8News that Soto was found in Richmond.