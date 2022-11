CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department has released a photo of a woman they say is a fugitive wanted on multiple charges.

Jacqulynn Emerald Branch, 30 (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

Jacqulynn Emerald Branch is wanted for embezzlement, credit card theft and credit card fraud, according to police.

Police describe 30-year-old Branch as a 5-foot-2-inch tall Black woman who weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have seen Branch you’re asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.