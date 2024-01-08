CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for multiple charges, including grand larceny and possession of controlled substance.

Twenty-six-year-old Darryl Deforest Ross is wanted for robbery, burglary, grand larceny, possession of controlled substance and probation violation.

Ross is described as a 6-foot-tall, 200 lbs. Black man with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding Ross is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department.