CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for identifying and locating the suspect of a robbery that took place at a store near the intersection of Route 1 and Chippenham Parkway.

According to police, the robbery took place at around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the Richmond Food Store, located on the 6500 block of Route 1.

It was determined that the suspect walked up to an employee inside the business and demanded money. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect left the store and ran away from the area.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a beard, wearing a dark jacket, grey hoodie and grey beanie. Anyone who recognizes the person pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.