CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are seeking the identity of a man suspected of defrauding multiple Lowe’s locations in the greater Richmond area.

According to police, the unidentified male stole a utility trailer from a Lowe’s in Chester. This is one of “numerous fraud incidents” involving this suspect.

The suspect Chesterfield County Police say stole a utility trailer from Lowe’s in Chester. (Photos: Chesterfield County Police)

The vehicle Chesterfield County Police say the suspect fled the scene in. (Photos: Chesterfield County Police)

The suspect appears white and a photo provided by police shows him wearing a yellow hat, a dark-colored shirt and glasses. He left the scene in Chester in a black truck with a utility trailer attached.

Those with any information about this suspect are asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-0660.