CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching throughout the county and Colonial Heights area for two fugitives.

Preston Jeremy Long is wanted for Felony Assault, Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, Eluding Police and Possession of a Controlled Substance, according to police. Long, 32, is described by police as a 6-foot-3-inch-tall black male who weighs 180 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Thomas C. Obrien is wanted for Credit Card Theft and Grand Larceny, according to police. Obrien, 50, is described by police as a 5-foot-11-inch-tall white male who weighs 160 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair.

Preston Jeremy Long (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department) Thomas C. Obrien (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

Anyone with information on Long or Obrien’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department.