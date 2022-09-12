Oscar Ortiz (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding two wanted fugitives.

Shawn Michael Treadwell (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

According to police, 31-year-old Oscar Ortiz (left) is wanted for failure to appear in court on felony drug charges. Ortiz is a Hispanic man with brown eyes and brown hair. He stands about 5’6″ and weighs around 150 pounds.

36-year-old Shawn Michael Treadwell (right) is wanted for grand larceny. Treadwell is a white man with hazel eyes and black hair. He wears glasses, stands about 6′ and weighs around 190 pounds.

Anyone who believes they have seen either of these men or has information related to their whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.