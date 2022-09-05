CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help locating two wanted fugitives.

Kylijah Arteal Evans (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

According to police, 20-year-old Kylijah Arteal Evans (left) is wanted for breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, grand larceny, transporting firearms as a convicted felon and credit card theft. Evans is described as a Black man who stands about 6’1″ and weighs around 172 pounds. He has green eyes and black hair.

Ayman A. Hasaballa (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

Police said 50-year-old Ayman A. Hasaballa (right) is wanted for failure to appear on forging public records charges. Hasaballa is described as a white man who stands about 6’1″ and weighs around 193 pounds. He has brown eyes and balding brown hair.

Anyone who believes they have seen either of the men pictured or has information related to either of their whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.