CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teenager who was last seen just after midnight last night.

Police said 17-year-old Dontavious Jones was last seen leaving his home in the 4300 block of Lamplighter Court around 12:12 a.m. on Oct. 20. Jones has been classified by police as a runaway teen.

Dontavious Jones, 17, (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

Jones is described by police as a black male, around 5-foot-7-inches tall weighing around 175 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.