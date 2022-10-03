CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help locating a wanted fugitive.

Jahmar Exavir Lewis (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

According to police, Jahmar Exavir Lewis (pictured on the left) is wanted by Chesterfield Police for felony eluding police.

Lewis is described as a 26-year-old, 5-foot-8-inch tall Black man who weighs 145 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. Police said he sometimes swaps the spelling in his middle name to ‘Xavier.’

Anyone who believes they have seen the person pictured or has information related to Lewis is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-788-1251.