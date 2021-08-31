Have your say: Chesterfield seeking input for best use of former Southside Speedway, surrounding areas

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The 47.1 acres of the former Southside Speedway is now in possession of Chesterfield and the county is seeking ideas from the public to help decide on the best uses for the facility.

The location on Genito Road in the vicinity of Route 288 is “rapidly changing,” according to the county. Chesterfield County planners are asking for public input to develop a long-range proposal on how best to guide the future development of the area.

The area is surrounded by Powhite Parkway to the north, Route 288 to the west, Genito Road to the south and the Oak Lake watershed to the east.

The Genito and 288 SFA (Special Focus Area) planning vicinity also included River City Sportsplex near the former speedway.

Residents and businesses can learn about the plan and post comments about future development by visiting a webpage created by the county.