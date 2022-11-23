CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Wildlife Center has sent out an alert asking some Chesterfield residents to be on the lookout for a red-tailed hawk that was shot with a target practice arrow.

In a post on Facebook, the Richmond Wildlife Center asked residents who live around the 3800 block of Old Gun Road, near the intersection of Cherokee Road in Midlothian, to keep an eye out for the hawk, which was photographed with an arrow sticking out of its chest.

The red-tailed hawk that was shot in Midlothian. Photos courtesy of Richmond Wildlife Center / Facebook.

The hawk is deemed to need “immediate assistance,” the Richmond Wildlife Center’s Facebook post added.

Those who come across the hawk is asked not to touch the arrow or attempt to remove it, since authorities will want to collect fingerprints to learn the identity of the suspect who shot the bird.

The Richmond Wildlife Center is asking anyone who may know of someone with a bow-and-arrow target range in the vicinity, or anyone who may have information about the suspect who shot the hawk, to call the Wildlife Crime Hotline at 1-800-237-5712.