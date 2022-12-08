CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A federally protected hawk shot with a practice arrow is lingering in one area of Chesterfield County.

8News first reported on the hawk being shot on Nov. 23, and more than two weeks later the hawk was spotted again, but witnesses say the bird is “having more difficulty in flight” and appears “weaker.”

The Richmond Wildlife Center said the red-tailed hawk was most recently spotted on Saturday, Dec. 3, near Ramshorn Road and Pegwell Drive in the Old Gun Road area of Chesterfield County.

The arrow shot through the hawk has moved through its body and is now trailing behind the bird rather than protruding above its chest as it was previously. The Richmond Wildlife Center said the arrow’s movement is “most likely due to impact trauma in flight, landing, and attempting to hunt.”

The Richmond Wildlife Center asks for anyone who spots the injured bird to text 804-378-2000. The organization says people who see the bird should not try to capture it themselves, and “under no circumstances” should anyone touch or attempt to remove the arrow.

As the red-tailed hawk species is federally protected, if caught, the person responsible could face up to a $15,000 fine and six months in jail. People are advised to reach out to the Wildlife Crime Hotline at 1-800-237-5712 if they have any information about the crime.