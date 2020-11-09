Haze found inside Maruchan building

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Fire Department responded to a haze found in the Maruchan Virginia building. Crews are working to determine what the haze is.
There was no fire detected in the building. The fire department sent four engine companies, two trucks, two battalion chiefs and a hazmat unit.
