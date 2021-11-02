Hazmat team responds to box truck crash on Spring Run Rd.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A portion of Spring Run Road in Chesterfield County will be shut down for a brief period of time following an earlier accident.

Chesterfield County Police say a hazardous materials team responded to Spring Run Rd. around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a motor vehicle accident.

A box truck ended up tipped on its side, leaking an unknown substance onto the roadway.

Expect delays as Spring Run Rd. from Third Branch Drive to Millhouse Drive will be closed for at least an hour.