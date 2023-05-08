CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Healthcare Corporation of America (HCA) will build a new emergency department on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield — complete with a $16 million imaging center.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed that it recently gave approval to HCA to build a specialized imaging center with a CT scanner in the free standing emergency room.

Construction on the new building is expected to begin in May of 2024, and the imaging center is expected to open in July of 2025.

HCA did not respond to requests for comment from 8News.