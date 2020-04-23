‘He had a lot of life left to live’: Wife remembers Army vet husband who died from COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The wife of a Chesterfield man who died from the coronavirus is sharing their story with 8News.

Fifty-nine-year-old Michael Kelly was an army veteran who lived in Chesterfield with his wife, Nancy Kelly. She told 8News her husband ‘was the light of her life and many others.’

“He was just a man filled with life and filled with joy,” she told 8News.

Nancy Kelly says her husband’s life was gone before anyone was ready to say goodbye as a result of COVID-19. She adds that the virus robbed their sons of an opportunity to see their father before he passed, as they weren’t allowed in the hospital.

“We all just wanted to hold his hand and be with him,” she said while fighting tears.

Before his COVID-19 diagnosis in Mid-March, M. Kelly didn’t have any health issues.

Michael Kelly

“He caught it earlier than Virginia had the resources to deal with it,” Nancy Kelly said.

According to Kelly, doctors wouldn’t test her husband, even though he had coronavirus-related symptoms and a 104-degree fever. He was sent home but without feeling any better.

“If we would have had the COVID test, they would have known a little sooner, and maybe he could have been on the drugs a little sooner,” his wife told 8News over Zoom on Thursday.

M. Kelly spent two weeks in the ICU fighting the virus until the end. “He had a lot of life left to live, but the life he had, he lived it fully,” N. Kelly said.

While the illness cut his life short, his legacy remains. Nancy Kelly recalled, “all he ever wanted was to help somebody.”

Michael served in the Army for almost two decades and retired at Fort Lee. “It’s where I think he got the strongness and the passion for just everything in his life,” his wife said.

For much of his time there, he was a Paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne. The veteran worked at the Department of Social Services in Richmond before contracting the disease.

She told 8News he was fiercely loyal to his family and was a man of faith who would seek opportunities to make someone’s day better.

One of Nancy Kelly’s favorite stories is when her husband helped a random group of girl scouts sell more cookies by dancing around at a grocery store.

“He got them all cheering,” she recalled. “Of course my sons were at that age where they were like ‘oh my gosh, Dad, you’re embarrassing me,'” she said while laughing.

Michael Kelly and his sons

It’s that laughter that she hopes is passed along through trying times and beyond.

“I would ask the world to just smile more and be kind to people,” she said, “in his memory.”

