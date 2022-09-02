CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Monocan High School football team played with heavy hearts tonight as they honored Xavier Brown who was shot and killed back in May.

Brown’s father, Andre Brown, spoke with the team ahead of their first football game of the season, giving a powerful message to the players about his son’s time playing football at Monocan. He told them to embrace the process and to carry on Brown’s legacy through the way they play on the field.

“He was a tremendous leader, he was a tremendous person, great character, always a smile on his face,” said Head Coach Jim Henderson.

Henderson coached Xavier through all four years of high school.

“He was the epitome of what we want in our team football players,” Henderson said.

(Courtesy of LaTasha Dodson)

The decals on the back of the helmets, the signs with Xavier’s name on it, and the numbers on the cheerleaders’ shoulders all served as reminders, according to Henderson, of his appreciation for the legacy brown left.

“He did whatever was asked,” Henderson said. “Didn’t complain. Gave a 100% in everything he did.”

Brown’s life was cut short when he was gunned down outside of Richmond’s main street station back in May. Police are still looking for the man you see in the photos below as they believe he may have pulled the trigger.

Security video shows the person Richmond police shot and killed Xavier Brown, 23, on E. Main Street on May 21.

Brown’s mother says the up-and-coming chef had just finished a catering job at a nightclub before he was shot.

Coach Henderson says tonight’s honoring of Brown put things into perspective for his players as they took the field.

“It’s just a reminder, don’t take things for granted. Play every play like it’s your last. Just go out there and take advantage of every opportunity that you have,” he said.

Xavier’s parents say they just want justice and they’re hoping someone will come forward with information soon.