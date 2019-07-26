Health officials confirm 10 cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Health officials in Chesterfield confirmed 10 cases of Legionnaires’ disease in the northeast quadrant of the county. The Chesterfield Health District (CHD) said in a release Thursday that the verified cases, all since the start of May, have been reported among older adults and people with medical conditions.

Legionnaires’ disease, which is caused by the Legionella bacteria that naturally live in lakes in streams, is a type of pneumonia, according to CHD. The bacteria is a concern when it’s aerosolized into small droplets into private water systems — like cooling towers, hot tubs and fountains — the release said.

“The risk to residents or visitors to Chesterfield County is very small,” said Chesterfield Health District Director, Dr. Alexander Samuel. “Out of an abundance of caution, the health district recommends that individuals who become ill with pneumonia-like or respiratory symptoms, such as fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches and headache promptly seek medical care.”

The CHD says the agency is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to identify the source of the Legionella exposure. An ongoing investigation is working to rule out possible sources, according to CHD, as finding the origin of the bacteria is not typically determined.

“Legionnaires’ disease is not generally spread person to person or by drinking water,” Dr. Samuel said in the release.

