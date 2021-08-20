Healthcare company recruits more caregivers as the need for in-home patient care increases

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One home healthcare company is trying to meet the critical needs of their patients by recruiting more employees.

Care Advantage, a home health care service headquartered in Chesterfield County, held a job fair hiring event Friday at all of their locations in Virginia.

Tim Hanold, the CEO of the Care Advantage, said they always need more workers.

“We saw probably are biggest pinch in our caregiver availability and our nursing availability earlier in the year,” he said.

The company organizes a hiring event every quarter to get positions filled. Hanold cites an increased demand for one-on-one patient care.

“The need for care, especially in the home, continues to grow and we want to be there to meet that need,” he said.

The pandemic and the challenges of working in the healthcare field take an emotional toll on workers, according to Hanold.

“When it comes to healthcare, it’s a difficult job. It could be physically and emotionally taxing at times, so there’s a number of folks who may be putting themselves onto the sidelines because they need a break,” he said. “COVID hasn’t been easy, right?”

The pandemic has highlighted the need for more workers in almost every industry–especially the healthcare industry in central Virginia.

Something Lexie Totty, a medical social worker who connects families with resources like Meals on Wheels and transportation, knows all too well.

“The resources that were available to us before the pandemic were no longer available. It’s harder for us to do our jobs,” she said. “We feel like we’re constantly searching for things that aren’t out there,” she said.

Totty said the pandemic dimmed a light on some of the support systems out there, which creates a ripple effect of stress for her team and patients seeking help. Fortunately, she and her team have gotten creative with finding plans to mitigate the shortage of resources and caregivers.

Diamond Sayles, a personal care assistant with Care Advantage, said she’s thankful to help fill the void.

“When I bend down and my bones break, I want somebody else to do the same for me,” she said. “It means a lot because when I get older I want somebody who actually cares to come and take care of me.”

Cordaja Coleman, who began working as a personal care aide a few weeks ago, said making a difference in the industry is rewarding.

“You learn a lot. You meet different people and deal with different personalities,” she said.

She’s currently studying to be a medical assistant in school and appreciates the real-world experience with Care Advantage.

Care Advantage said some of the most critical but hardest positions to fill right now are licensed practical nurses and speech pathologists because there’s a small number of Virginians that are certified for these jobs.

For more information about the number of vacancies and how to apply at Care Advantage, click here.