Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a shooting on Silver Oak Court.

Police were called to the 3500 block of the road shortly after 4:30 p.m. At the scene they found an SUV pulled over the curb in front of a home. A man was slumped over in the drivers seat with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery.

Officers believe this to be an isolated incident causing no threat to the public.

