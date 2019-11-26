Police: Gun ‘discharged accidentally’ inside Midlothian Walmart bathroom

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police said Tuesday that a gun “discharged accidentally” inside a restroom at a Midlothian Walmart. Authorities determined the shot was fired accidentally after an investigation.

The incident prompted a heavy police presence in the area but no shooter was found and no one was shot, according to a tweet from Chesterfield police.

ALERT: Police are investigating a report of a shot fired at the Walmart on Chattanooga Plaza.

No one was shot. No shooter was located. The investigation indicates a firearm was discharged accidentally in a restroom. — Chesterfield Police (@CCPDVa) November 26, 2019

