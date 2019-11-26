1  of  5
Police: Gun ‘discharged accidentally’ inside Midlothian Walmart bathroom

Chesterfield County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police said Tuesday that a gun “discharged accidentally” inside a restroom at a Midlothian Walmart. Authorities determined the shot was fired accidentally after an investigation.

The incident prompted a heavy police presence in the area but no shooter was found and no one was shot, according to a tweet from Chesterfield police.

