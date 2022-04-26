CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Food Bank is looking for donations for its “Kids Summer Food Program” to help fight hunger and empower lives.

According to the food bank, one out of every eight Chesterfield County residents and one out of every six children don’t know where their next meal will come from.

The foods they are looking for are items like cereal, breakfast bars, oatmeal, peanut butter, jelly, canned chicken, tuna and dry fruit.

Any donated items should not be placed in glass containers.

Once you have the items, you can call the Chesterfield Food Bank outreach center and they will come to you.

You can reach the Chesterfield Food Bank at 804-414-8885.