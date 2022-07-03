A celebration of life was held outside of Glen Allen High School in memory of Julia Budzinski, who died on July 2. Photo: Tyler Hall

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Glen Allen community is mourning the loss of 17-year-old Julia Budzinski, a student at the school who died on July 2.

Julia was on the basketball and soccer teams at Glen Allen High School. Reginald Davenport, Glen Allen’s principal, announced her death in a tweet Saturday.

Julia’s father, Mark Budzinski, is the Toronto Blue Jays’ first base coach. The Blue Jays announced in a tweet that Budzinski would be taking time away from the team.

“The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons,” said Blue Jays General Manager Ross Atkins. “This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family.

The Blue Jays played the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, the game began with a moment of silence in Julia’s memory. A celebration of life was held for Julia outside of Glen Allen High School on Sunday evening.