Henrico man killed during domestic incident involving victim’s ex-boyfriend; family says

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A young man is dead and a woman is fighting for her life after shooting over the weekend in Chesterfield.

The suspect is still on the loose and police are asking for the public’s help in finding him. The search remains active to find 32-year-old Willie Williams III. Williams is about six feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

He’s wanted for breaking and entering and the murder of William Simpson. Simpson’s loved ones tell 8News they want the suspect behind bars for the senseless violence.

“I found out about 6 or 6:30 Sunday morning, by way of phone call,” said Edward Sheran, Simpson’s uncle.

On Sunday morning, Sheran received a call he never expected to get — his 27-year-old nephew was killed.

“To tell you the truth I was shocked,” Sheran said. “He’s not the person that you would ever thought would be involved in anything gun-related. He’s a really good guy. I’m just shocked. I’m still not believing what I’ve been hearing the last day and a half because, like I said, anything that has to do with guns or violence, he’s just the opposite.”









Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, officers were called to Provincetown Drive for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found Simpson and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Simpson died from his injuries at the hospital and the woman remains in critical condition. Sheran said the woman who was shot is his nephew’s girlfriend and she is currently at the VCU Medical Center and just underwent surgery.

Chesterfield County Police told 8News on Monday morning that the incident was domestic and the victims and suspect did know each other.

Family members say the young couple was gunned down and the crime happened at Simpson’s girlfriend’s townhome on Provincetown Drive. Sheran shared with 8News that the suspect is her ex-boyfriend and he believes Williams was upset, broke into her home and opened fire.

“It was just a situation where he was just caught unaware — he and his girlfriend,” Sheran said.

In the face of this sudden tragedy, Sheran and thier family are choosing to celebrate Simpson’s life and legacy. Simpson graduated from Meadowbrook High School, went to trade school, worked on cars and was in the process of buying a home.

Simpson was also a twin, leaving behind his brother Wesley. Sheran adding, ”where there’s William, there’s Wesley” and the two had an incredible bond.

Sheran has a message for the man behind the gun.

“You’ve caused a lot of pain to at least two families and probably hundreds and hundreds of people that knew William personally, so just do the right thing and turn yourself in,” Sheran told 8News.

There are warrants out for Williams’ arrest. He’s facing first-degree murder, breaking and entering with the intent to kill, malicious wounding, firearms violations, and more are pending.

If you know where Williams is, do not approach him, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.