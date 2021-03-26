Here’s how you can get a free ride to your COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Do you live in Chesterfield and need a ride to your COVID-19 vaccine appointment? Well, you are in luck!

Chesterfield County and GRTC are teaming up to make sure that lack of transportation does not get in the way of you getting your COVID-19 vaccine shot.

The free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments work in two ways:

Through its Access On-Demand program, Chesterfield will cover the $6 per trip transportation fee to COVID-19 vaccination appointments, making the trip free for those registered with Chesterfield Mobility Services.

Those not eligible or registered through Access On-Demand can still call Chesterfield Mobility Services and staff will assist them in getting a free ride through GRTC’s and Uzurv partnership program using GRTC CARES Act funding.

Residents can use this service to get to a vaccine appointment anywhere in the program’s service area which includes, Virginia State University and Richmond International Raceway Community Vaccination Centers.

Residents with scheduled appointments must call at least one day before their appointment to get a free ride.

To schedule a ride call Chesterfield Mobility Services at 804-706-2796.