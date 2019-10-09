Here’s what you need to know about upcoming schedule changes to CCPS

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools could begin to see changes to the school calendar starting as early as March 2020.

The first major change will happen on March 3 for the primary presidential election. The primary election day will now be a student holiday and teacher workday.

47 Chesterfield Schools are used as voting precincts, and the school system wants to make sure students and voters feel safe.

To make up for the day missed, March 13 will be a full school day for non-year round students. For year-round elementary schools, the make up day will fall on Friday, March 20.

Earlier this school year, Superintendent Mervin Daugherty told 8News there were talks of starting the 2020-21 school year before Labor Day, but the school board rejected that plan on Monday.

The school division plans to present a draft of the 2021-22 calendar with a pre-Labor Day start in early 2020 to a newly elected School Board.

If it’s approved, it would give families a 16-month notice of a major calendar change.

School division leaders intend to propose a post-Labor Day start for the 2020-21 school year. You can take a look at the proposed draft by clicking here.