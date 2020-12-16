High water halts Chesterfield drivers’ Otterdale Road commute

Often flooded Otterdale Road is dealing with high water issues once again.

Otterdale Road between Duval Road and Westerleigh Parkway in Chesterfield remains closed due to flooding.

Just last month, Chesterfield County officials set aside $30 million to improve flooding on the prone roadway.

The county hopes to have a conceptual design plan to release to the public by the spring of 2021. Construction is expected to start in the fall of 2021.

Chesterfield Fire & Emergency Services used this incident to remind drivers to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”