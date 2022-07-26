CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The historic Magnolia Grange House Museum will soon be reopening to the public after undergoing major interior renovations over the past few months.

The elegant federal period home was built in 1822 and named after the magnolia trees that once circled the front lawn. The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors decided to save the building from demolition in 1984, preserving the piece of history by authorizing its purchase for $180,000. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the house is furnished with artifacts that interpret life at a country plantation during the 19th century.

Most recently, the museum was closed to the public, from February to August, to allow for major interior renovations, which included: plaster repair and repainting, the reimagining of the previous gift shop into an exhibit space that includes artifacts from the families who once inhabited the house, as well as repainting the front porch, railings and restriping the parking lot.

The Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia will reopen the museum — located on 10020 Iron Bridge Road — on August 2. It will be open from Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ticket pricing for tours is as follows:

Adults: $5

Seniors (60+): $4

Students (6-18): $3

Children 5 and under: Free

