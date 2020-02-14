1  of  4
Breaking News
VCU buildings evacuated after power outages in Richmond Police investigation underway after man found shot in Richmond Police: Man found shot in Richmond fighting for his life Police investigating after shooting victim walks into ER, attempted armed robbery at Petersburg CVS

Homeless man jailed after Chesterfield ATM robbery

Chesterfield County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A homeless man is behind bars after police say he robbed a person at an ATM in Chesterfield.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Matthew T. Bates, showed a gun at the Wells Fargo outdoor ATM located at 5630 Hopkins Road and demanded the victim withdraw money from their account.

The victim complied.

Shortly thereafter, the suspect was located inside a vehicle and taken into police custody without incident.

Bates, who police say is homeless, is charged with robbery and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The 20-year-old is currently being held at Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events