Homeless man jailed after Chesterfield ATM robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A homeless man is behind bars after police say he robbed a person at an ATM in Chesterfield.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Matthew T. Bates, showed a gun at the Wells Fargo outdoor ATM located at 5630 Hopkins Road and demanded the victim withdraw money from their account.

The victim complied.

Shortly thereafter, the suspect was located inside a vehicle and taken into police custody without incident.

Bates, who police say is homeless, is charged with robbery and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The 20-year-old is currently being held at Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

