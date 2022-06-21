CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Honey Bee Festival in North Chesterfield is back after a two-year hiatus! And, there’s even more reason to celebrate the honey bee this year — it marks the 400th anniversary since the insects were brought to America from Europe in 1622.

Hosted by the Rockwood Park Backyard Beekeepers, the 11th annual Honey Bee Festival is set to take place on Saturday, June 25, at the Rockwood Park Nature Center. The event is free and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors can expect live music, food trucks, children’s activities, educational “Buzz Talks” and, of course, the chance to purchase local honey.

According to a release from the Rockwood Park Backyard Beekeepers, it took 231 years for the honey bee to reach the West coast after its initial arrival in Jamestown, Virginia, from Europe. More information about the event can be found on RockwoodBeekeepers.com, or by visiting the group’s Facebook page.