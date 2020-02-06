Hopewell woman injured in Chesterfield County crash dies

1  of  3
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Hopewell woman who was injured in a two-car crash on Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield County back in December has died.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday, December 9, in the 16200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway after the driver of a 2000 Ford Econoline E250 van lost control, crossed the center line and struck a 2013 Jeep Compass.

Both drivers were transported to area hospitals. On February 3, police said they were notified that the driver of the Jeep Compass, identified as 57-year-old Gail Honts of Hopewell, had died.

Police are still investigating the crash.

No other information has been released at this time.

