CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Celebrate the history of beer brewing in the Commonwealth this weekend with the 8th annual Hops in the Park event.

Hops in the Park will be held at Henricus Historical Park, located at 251 Henricus Park Road in Chester, on Saturday, Nov. 5 from noon to 6 p.m.

Visitors will be able to sample Virginia beer, cider or mead and enjoy brewing demos, local artists, live music and food. You will also get the chance to speak with historical interpreters about what it was like to live on the banks of the James River in the early 1600’s, and learn about Sir Thomas Dale and Pocahontas while enjoying the view of the James River.

The event is completely free and all food and drinks are sold separately. A beer ticket is $7 for a full 12-ounce pour or $3 for a tasting. Hops in the Park is now cashless, so bring your credit or debit card alongside your ID.

Hops in the Park

Public parking for the event is available in the satellite parking lot at USA Iron & Metal, located at 1800 Coxendale Road in Chester. Free shuttles will consistently run between the parking lot to the park from 11:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with the last shuttle back at 6:15 p.m. Handicapped parking is available at the Henricus main lot at 251 Henricus Park Road.