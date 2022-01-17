House fire displaces two adults in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Fire and EMS responded to a fire at a home on Kingsland Road near Chester Road on Monday night.

According to the fire department, they were called to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. It took until around 11:05 p.m. to get the fire under control. The fire came from the second floor of the house.

Two adults were displaced by the fire but no one was hurt. Both people were out of the house safely before crews arrived.

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS said the cause of the fire is unknown but is believed to be accidental.